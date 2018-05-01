Did you know this month is Zombie Awareness Month?

Zombie Awareness Month is a campaign to bring awareness about zombies and the possibility of a future zombie apocalypse

The campaign was introduced and is predominantly funded by The Zombie Research Society (ZRS), an organization dedicated to the historic, cultural and scientific study of the living dead that was founded in 2007.

Beware! May is Zombie Awareness Month

According to the ZRS, the main objective of Zombie Awareness Month is to educate people about causes, prevention and preparation for a supposed future zombie pandemic.

The campaign runs every year from May 1 to May 31. The month of May was chosen because a number of notable zombie films are set in May, such as the classic George A. Romero zombie film, Night of the Living Dead.

In addition, the sense of hope, renewal and optimism that the spring season brings gives a contrast to the darkness of a zombie apocalypse.

Despite cultural trends, zombies are not related to the Pagan-based traditions of Halloween involving witches, ghouls, and vampires, which is why Zombie Awareness Month does not take place in October.

However, in 2012, the US Center for Disease Control promoted a Zombie Awareness Month in October.