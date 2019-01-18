Daniel wins St Helens Libraries' social media advent calendar competition

A lucky bookworm has bagged a stack of books after winning a council run library competition.



Daniel Woods from Rainhill was selected at random to win 24 books made up of novels, children’s picture books, autobiographies and audio books - all donated by the publishers, authors and digital service, Borrowbox - as part of a competition throughout advent.



Through the St Helens Libraries' social media advent calendar, one suggested book a day was revealed via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. To be in with a chance of winning all of the books, which included the international number one best seller, The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris, and Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to British Birds - entrants were required to ‘like’ ‘comment’ or ‘share’ the calendar on the Library Services’ social media platforms.



Daniel, who was not previously a library member, was invited down to Peter Street Library this week where he collected his books - some of which were signed by the authors - and ended up signing up to the service on the back of it.



St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Based and Focused Services, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “Congratulations to Daniel on winning this competition which I’m glad to hear resulted in the library service gaining a new member, which is a perfect win-win scenario for all involved.



“This competition has once again allowed us to bring the wide range of fascinating books we have on offer in our libraries to the attention of the public, and they should certainly keep Daniel going for a while.”



All the books featured on the advent calendar, are also available to borrow from St Helens Libraries, either by calling in to your nearest library or placing a request using the online catalogue (www.sthelens.gov.uk/librarycatalogue). Customers can then collect their requests from their nearest library when they are available.