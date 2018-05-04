Dance the night away to celebrate return of US veterans

US veterans and their families will be welcomed back to the UK with a reunion dance.


RAF Burtonwood Association is hosting the special event as the US veterans, their families and friends travel from America to visit.

The reunion dance will be held at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 26 at Gulliver's World theme park as part of a week of activities.

As well as The Discoveries making an appearance with their foot-tapping tunes, GI Jive will be there playing all the hits.

Guests are invited to "dress to impress" in their finest vintage outfits and tickets for the nostalgic get-together are expected to sell out.

John Cotterill, of RAF Burtonwood Association, said: "RAF Burtonwood and Gulliver's World enjoy a happy relationship that sees us partner on key events throughout the year. We're grateful to them for providing their theatre as a venue for our reunion dance.

"The evening will bring people an evening of unmissable fun, a lot of laughter, great music and good food and we are really looking forward to it. As spaces are limited, we encourage people to book soon."

Tickets cost £11 for admission to the dance or £14 including food, available by calling John on 01925 227157 or Bob on 01925 223943.

Party-goers will have the option of booking into the hotel if required.