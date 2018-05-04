Dance the night away to celebrate return of US veterans

US veterans and their families will be welcomed back to the UK with a reunion dance.



RAF Burtonwood Association is hosting the special event as the US veterans, their families and friends travel from America to visit.

Other news: St Helens students recreate music video



The reunion dance will be held at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 26 at Gulliver's World theme park as part of a week of activities.

As well as The Discoveries making an appearance with their foot-tapping tunes, GI Jive will be there playing all the hits.

Guests are invited to "dress to impress" in their finest vintage outfits and tickets for the nostalgic get-together are expected to sell out.

John Cotterill, of RAF Burtonwood Association, said: "RAF Burtonwood and Gulliver's World enjoy a happy relationship that sees us partner on key events throughout the year. We're grateful to them for providing their theatre as a venue for our reunion dance.

"The evening will bring people an evening of unmissable fun, a lot of laughter, great music and good food and we are really looking forward to it. As spaces are limited, we encourage people to book soon."

Tickets cost £11 for admission to the dance or £14 including food, available by calling John on 01925 227157 or Bob on 01925 223943.

Party-goers will have the option of booking into the hotel if required.