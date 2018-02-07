Cultural hub scheme back at town’s libraries

Cultural Hubs, the nationally renowned arts in libraries programme delivered by St Helens Council’s Library Service and funded by Arts Council England, has launched a brand new programme packed with events as exciting as they are diverse.

Among the events are Creative Alternatives craft sessions, a unique way of improving adults’ wellbeing that is endorsed by GPs and other health professionals. The sessions are already underway, but there’s plenty of time to get involved.

Actor Gerard Logan

Popular heritage project St Helens Through the Lens will return in February, with artist Debbie Adele Cooper once again at the helm. Debbie has explored a collection of over 3,000 glass plate negative photographs in St Helens Local History and Archives – which gives a snapshot of local life in the 1950s – creating a unique artwork inspired by photography, light, sound and local history.

Making his third appearance after two successful sell-out performances in St Helens libraries, award-winning performer Gerard Logan will present his new solo-adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Rape of Lucrece. This brilliant but brutal narrative poem, adapted for mature audiences in St Helens libraries, sheds light on the awful crime of rape and its impact.

And for younger audiences, Library Lion will be roaring his way into local libraries, in an adaptation of the New York Times’ best-selling children’s book by Michelle Knudsen, presented by Untied Artists. This family friendly event – a beautiful story with songs, laughter and lots of joining in – takes place in February half-term.

Coun Sue Murphy, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure Services and Libraries, said: “With 2018 being the 150th anniversary of the borough, there’ll be plenty of cultural events happening across St Helens, and our libraries are no exception.

“The new programme has been curated to offer something for everyone, with a mixture of small theatre productions, music and comedy performances, arts exhibitions, and creative craft events to promote wellbeing – all adapted in imaginative ways for unique library spaces across St Helens.”

For more fantastic events like this, see the full brochure at https://issuu.com/CulturalHubs/docs/cultural_hubs_10_brochure or pick one up in any St Helens library, where you can ask for further information on the events above.