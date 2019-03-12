Cruise terminal on course for another record breaking year

Hoist the colours and roll out the gangway because Liverpool City Council’s Cruise Terminal is on course for another fantastic record breaking year.



It’s exactly one month until Liverpool’s Cruise Season begins, when the Costa Mediterranea makes its maiden voyage down the Mersey.

It is predicted that the programme will bring in more in nearly £12m to the city’s local economy.

There will be more ships, more passengers and more fantastic opportunities to promote the city of Liverpool to an international audience.

Last year, more than 100,000 international passengers and crew members visited Liverpool with the cruise terminal welcoming 57 cruise vessels.

This level of activity generated more than £7m for the city’s economy. The cruise terminal team operated 24 turnaround calls and 33 transit calls throughout the season as well as provided support for a range of working vessels such as dredgers and offshore windfarm support ships and Royal and Foreign Navies.

With the new cruise season looming large the team down at the terminal are bracing themselves for a year that will see a predicted 86 ships carrying a whopping 165,000 passengers and crew members. That’s enough people to fill Sefton Park’s Palm House more than 400 times!

There will be 11 newcomers making their maiden voyage along the Mersey this year including the Celebrity Reflection, Costa Mediterranea and the Viking Jupiter.

Joining the Liverpool debutants will be the innovator in cruising, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), voted ‘Europe’s Leading Cruise Line’ 11 years in a row. Its 268-meter vessel, Norwegian Spirit, will be visiting three times throughout the year.

Other highlights will include the arrival of two Cunard ships throughout the season – the Queen Victoria on 12 June and August 19 and the Queen Mary 2 on 16 July.

Whilst on 13 September it will be time to wish upon a star as the ever-popular Disney Magic cruise ship makes its fifth return journey to the city.

Liverpool City Council’s Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Culture, Tourism and Events, Coun Wendy Simon, said: “Last year was a record-breaker for the Liverpool Cruise Terminal and this year promises to be even bigger and better. Liverpool is a truly unique destination, with a breathtakingly beautiful waterfront, a city centre steeped in heritage, a history of sporting excellence and a year-long cultural programme that is second-to-none.

"It is the expertise and professionalism of our cruise terminal team that keeps the ships coming back and I am sure many of us will be at the waterfront to marvel these majestic vessels as they sail into Liverpool.”

Head of Cruise & Marine Operations Peter Murney said: “Last year was an amazing one for us where we really secured Liverpool’s place as a major player and one of the best cruise ship destinations in Europe.

"It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team that even more fantastic vessels will be heading our way in 2019 and we’re looking forward to giving them all a great Liverpool welcome.”