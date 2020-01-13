Youths with machete stole soft drinks from off-licence in St Helens

Policer are appealing for information after a group of youths stole from an off licence in St Helens while one was carrying a machete on Sunday night (January 12).



A report was received just after 9.15pm that the group of males stole bottles of soft drinks from Bargain Booze on Chain Lane, while one of the males was reported to be holding a machete.

No threats were made by the offenders and no-one was injured during the incident. Staff at the shop were left extremely shaken.

Temporary Community Inspector David Morgan said: "Although no injuries were caused and the value of good taken was low, all attacks on business premises are taken extremely seriously.

“The offenders in this case have caused significant distress to people from our own communities who are just trying to earn a living. They have also risked their own liberty, and I want to ask them: was it really worth it?

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was near the shop at about 9.15pm on Sunday who may have seen these youths acting suspiciously in the area or running off, to come forward. We are determined to identify them and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 20000026017 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.