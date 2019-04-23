Youths threw brick at car in St Helens with five-month-old baby inside

A woman and her five-month-old baby have escaped with their lives after youths threw a brick onto her car from a bridge in St Helens.



At around 9.15pm, on Saturday, April 20, officers were called to St Helens Linkway near B&Q to reports that a group of youths on a bridge had thrown a brick at a car passing below, causing damage to the windscreen.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30’s and her five-month-old baby were uninjured but were left shaken by the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: “It is extremely lucky that the victim and her child were not injured in what could’ve been an incredibly serious incident and I would ask those involved to think of the recklessness of their actions.

“You may have been passing along the same road yourself and have dashcam footage, or may remember seeing a group of youths in the area and I would ask anyone with information to please get in touch.”

You can contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 19100191739 or @CrimestoppersUK with information.