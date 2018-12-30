Woman's death no longer thought to be suspicious

A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge as police are no longer treating the death as suspicious.

The 37-year-old from Wigan was arrested after the unexplained death of a 46-year-old woman at a house on Hammond Street, in Parr, on Friday.

A post-mortem examination has now been carried out and the results have been withheld pending toxicology.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been referred to the coroner.