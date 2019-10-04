Woman punched in St Helens takeaway in 'shocking and unprovoked' attack

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe could have vital information to help with an investigation into an assault in St Helens.



A woman in her 20s was punched in the face in Frankies Chicken and Pizza takeaway, on Westfield Street, at around 11.05pm on Saturday.

She suffered a fractured eye socket and is receiving ongoing treatment.

Det Con Philip Poynton said: “This was a shocking and unprovoked incident and the victim sustained a serious injury from the force of the blow.

“We are appealing to anyone who thinks they may recognise the man pictured to let us know who they are as we believe he may have vital information that could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police's social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

Alternatively, call 101, quoting incident reference 19100559806, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.