Woman charged with assault and possession of a bladed weapon following incident in St Helens

A woman has been charged with assault and possession of a bladed weapon following an incident in St Helens on Wednesday morning.



Officers were called to Robins Lane at around 10.40am to reports that a man had been stabbed in the leg.

Emergency services attended and the man was found to have sustained a minor leg injury.

45-year-old Sharon Lynch from Dee Road in Rainhill was arrested and charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lynch appeared this morning at Merseyside Domestic Violence Remand Court in Derby Square, Liverpool.