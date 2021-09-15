Witness appeal after woman assaulted in St Helens

Officers were called to a report that a woman was assaulted by a man on Edmondson Street

At around 9.15pm on Friday, officers were called to a report that a woman was assaulted by a man on Edmondson Street. The victim sustained no serious injuries.

Further enquiries have established that two men in a red car stopped near the incident and spoke briefly with the woman who asked them to contact police before they drove off towards St Helens town centre.

The driver of the red car is believed to be in his 30s with mousey blonde hair and a St Helens accent.

Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: “I would like to appeal directly to the two men or anyone who either saw what happened, or captured the incident on CCTV, dashcam or other devices.

“I would like to reassure these witnesses that they are not in trouble and any information you give could really support our enquiries.

"If you saw the assault take place or have any information, please let us know as we continue to investigate.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries are still ongoing.