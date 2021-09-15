Witness appeal after woman assaulted in St Helens
Detectives are appealing for information after an assault in St Helens on Friday, September 10.
At around 9.15pm on Friday, officers were called to a report that a woman was assaulted by a man on Edmondson Street. The victim sustained no serious injuries.
Further enquiries have established that two men in a red car stopped near the incident and spoke briefly with the woman who asked them to contact police before they drove off towards St Helens town centre.
The driver of the red car is believed to be in his 30s with mousey blonde hair and a St Helens accent.
Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: “I would like to appeal directly to the two men or anyone who either saw what happened, or captured the incident on CCTV, dashcam or other devices.
“I would like to reassure these witnesses that they are not in trouble and any information you give could really support our enquiries.
"If you saw the assault take place or have any information, please let us know as we continue to investigate.”
No arrests have been made and enquiries are still ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 21000631886. You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.