Wigan teenager who involved a 12-year-old girl in a threesome with her boyfriend avoids jail

A teenaged girl from Wigan who involved a 12-year-old in an illegal threesome with her boyfriend has walked from court.



But Chloe Bradley, who was 17 at the time her on-off partner Anthony Roscoe raped the victim, has been put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

Chloe Bradley

Yesterday the 19-year-old of Montrose Avenue, Worsley Hall, was given a 22-month jail sentence that was suspended for a year after admitting to arranging or commissioning a child sex offence.

Bolton Crown Court heard that the victim was known by Bradley, but had been banned from seeing the older girl because her parents felt she was a bad influence on her.

On several occasions the girl went missing with Bradley to the point that in June 2017 police served her with a child abduction warning notice telling her not to contact the younger girl.

But on August 20 that year Bradley and the girl caught the bus from Wigan to St Helens and went to Roscoe’s house where he had sex with both of them.

The hearing took place at Bolton Crown Court

Checking phone records later police would find highly sexualised messages including one about organising a threesome but Roscoe asking Bradley not to “bring any kids.”

Roscoe, whose defence said that he believed the girl to have been 16, was jailed for four years.

Prosecuting, Simon Blakebrough said: “The girl in question does look and act significantly older than her age of 12. Her dad would say she would wear make-up and older clothes to make herself appear older than she was. The father noted her behaviour began to deteriorate when she began to socialise with Chloe Bradley and she began to go missing regularly from home.

“He was worried she was being exposed to drugs and alcohol and in fact she did attend many parties with Chloe Bradley prior to these offences, and she did take drugs. She was noted to be vulnerable to sexual exploitation.

“Roscoe had not met the girl prior to this date and there was no mention of age between Chloe Bradley and Anthony Roscoe within their communications. He does say to Bradley ‘not to bring any kids.’

“On August 20 2017, Chloe Bradley, the complainant and a third person also aged 12, took the bus from Wigan to St Helens to Roscoe’s house and at the address the defendant had sex with Chloe Bradley in the presence of the complainant then engaged in the same type of sexual activity with the 12-year-old, in the presence of Chloe Bradley.

“They both left the address in the early hours and both were picked up by a police officer at 5.30am.

“There was a significant amount of highly sexualised chat and discussion over a period of several days, which occurred mainly over WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.”

At 5.30am the morning after the threesome, police saw Bradley and girl leaving Roscoe’s house in St Helens. Thinking it was suspicious they approached the pair and it was at this point that the girl said that they have been involved in sexual activity.”

Bradley was also given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a five-year sexual harm prevention order and a three-month electronic curfew.

Her defence barrister described her in court as a “vulnerable” person.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Through their appalling manipulation and sexual abuse, Bradley and Roscoe inflicted immeasurable emotional and mental scarring on a vulnerable child.

“We hope she is receiving all the support she needs, and commend her bravery in ensuring Bradley and Roscoe could be brought to justice.”

Children can contact Childline 24/7 on 0800 1111. Adults concerned about the wellbeing of a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000.