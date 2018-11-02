Whiston woman charged in connection with teenager's murder

Detectives have charged a woman from Whiston in connection with the murder of a teenager.

Samantha McDermott, 30, of Rudgate, Whiston, was charged with perverting the course of justice.

James Meadows was killed in Huyton last October.

Three other people have been charged.

Dylan Westall, 28, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.



Michael Roberts, 24, of Woolfall Crescent, Huyton, was charged with murder and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.



Craig Johnson, 29, of Easton Road, Roby, was charged with murder.



All four were remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court today (Friday).