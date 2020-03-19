Warrant in St Helens sees man and woman arrested for drugs offences

Officers undertaking a pre-planned warrant On Wednesday (March 18) have arrested two people for drugs offences.



They arrived at the property on Lower Hall Street, St Helens at around 11:20am and forced entry inside.

A 34 year old man was detained after jumping from the ground floor window, while a 23 year old woman was detained inside the property.

During a search, officers recovered numerous cannabis plants as well as other drugs. Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A & C drugs as well as production of cannabis.

Inspector Neil Birkett said: “The reality of drug dealing is that it is extremely dangerous - users are at risk of fatality, whilst suppliers and dealers can face lengthy prison sentences.

“We want to take these substances off our streets and support vulnerable people who are being exploited for criminal gain.

“In the current climate where the Merseyside public may feel uncertain for one reason or another, we will continue to use increased visible patrols, act on community intelligence and conduct this type of policing to reassure our communities and disrupt criminal activity.

“I’d like to ask the public to continue supporting us and to come forward with information about anyone involved in crime and we will do our best to bring them to justice.”

Call @CrimestoppersUK anonymously to report of illegal activity taking place in your neighbourhood.