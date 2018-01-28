Warning over stolen animal painkillers

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a large amount of horse painkillers were stolen from a farm.



The offenders struck at an address on Gellings Lane in Prescot, with police being alerted at around 11.40am on Saturday.

Officers are warning people the drugs are extremely strong and would be extremely harmful if taken or sold to others.

Merseyside Police believe the 240 Danilon painkillers when the burglars forced their way into a farm building and took them, along with other first aid items.

The drugs are in individual sachets.

The crime happened some time between 8pm on Friday January 26 and 8am on Saturday January 27.

Anyone who finds these items is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 414, or hand them in at the nearest veterinary pharmacy.