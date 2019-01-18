Warning of bogus doorstep traders operating in St Helens

St Helens Council is advising residents to be aware of bogus doorstep traders operating within borough.



The warning comes after one Sutton resident agreed to allow men, who claimed to work for St Helens Council, to carry out building and tree maintenance work at her home.



While the council does provide all aspects of tree surgery work for a competitive fee, payment is always taken through a formal invoice system after the work has been completed, and cash will never be requested.



Meanwhile, last week in the Billinge area, there were several sightings of men travelling round in a van, knocking on doors to talk mainly elderly people into having tree maintenance done in exchange for £300-£500.



Trading Standards asks residents to never agree to have work done by a doorstep trader who is “just passing” or who calls unannounced. Residents should be cautious about any advice given by doorstep traders – and always look to seek their credentials.



Trading Standards would like residents to report any incidents of cold calling to the team, providing as many details as possible about the person and what was said. Any leaflets or documentation should be kept and if possible a note made of the registration of any vehicle that the cold caller was using.



Residents can find St Helens-based trusted tradespeople, as well as the council’s grounds maintenance department’s five star rated tree surgeon service, on our Trader Register at: www.traderregister.org.uk/sthelens/index.php - or call the team to request a paper copy.



Anyone with any information about a doorstep trader should report what has happened, or what they have seen to Trading Standards on 01744 676338, or via tradingstandards@sthelens.gov.uk.