VIDEO: Police in CCTV appeal after burglars raid house for designer gear

Police investigating a burglary in Newton-le-Willows have released CCTV footage of three men they want to speak to about the raid.



The brief snippet of footage shows three figures dressed in black and with their faces partly concealed by either hoods or baseball caps walking along a street.

Police appeal

Police believe they may be able to assist with the probe into a burglary on Charmouth Close when offenders got into a house and made off with designer men's clothing and shoes.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Monday March 4.

Anyone who recognises the three men in the video or has any information about the incident can send a direct message to the force on Twitter @MerPolCC or call 101, quoting reference 19100090335. Residents can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .