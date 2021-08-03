Victim named in St Helens stabbing investigation
A man who died following a stabbing incident in St Helens last night (Monday August 2), has been named as 33 year-old Lee Andrews.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 12:50 pm
Mr Andrews, of no fixed abode, but from the St Helens area, was stabbed inside a property in North Road at around 10.50pm.
He died in hospital a short time later. A post mortem will take place to confirm the cause of death. His next of kin have been informed.
A 42 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.