Two women from St Helens arrested after retail park incident

Two women from St Helens have been arrested following an incident in Stonedale Retail Park on Wednesday night (May 8).



At around 7.15pm, officers were called to Stonedale Retail Park on the East Lancs Road to reports of an altercation in a car park near to KFC, and threats being made by a woman in possession of a hammer.

A third woman, aged 19, was reported as having sustained a head injury, believed to have been from a punch. She was taken to hospital for assessment.

55-year-old Carol Lea from Bosworth Road in St Helens has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and threatening behaviour and released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

A 56-year-old woman from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of affray and was cautioned for threatening behaviour.

Witness and CCTV enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 19100230164 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.