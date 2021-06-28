Two Wigan men charged after drugs found in vehicle in St Helens

Police have charged two Wigan men arrested in St Helens yesterday

Police said at around 5.30pm, St Helens Targeted Team officers on patrol stopped a red Fiat Punto on College Street. Following a search, a large quantity of cannabis and a quantity of suspected cocaine were seized, along with mobile phones and cash.

Charlie Brogan, 20, of Moss Street Wigan, has now been charged with possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

Matthew Madeley, 31, of Gorman Street Wigan, has now been charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and driving a car without an MOT.