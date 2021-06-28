Two Wigan men charged after drugs found in vehicle in St Helens
Two Wigan men have been charge with drugs and driving offences after a car was stopped in St Helens yesterday.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 7:05 pm
Police said at around 5.30pm, St Helens Targeted Team officers on patrol stopped a red Fiat Punto on College Street. Following a search, a large quantity of cannabis and a quantity of suspected cocaine were seized, along with mobile phones and cash.
Charlie Brogan, 20, of Moss Street Wigan, has now been charged with possession of Class A and Class B drugs.
Matthew Madeley, 31, of Gorman Street Wigan, has now been charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and driving a car without an MOT.
Both men will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 19 July, 2021.