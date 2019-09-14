Two teenagers charged in connection with two stabbings in St Helens

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with two stabbings in St Helens.

On Wednesday, August, 21 it was reported that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in the park area of the King George V playing fields on Church Road, Haydock.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious but non-life threatening stab wounds to his back and shoulder.

On Tuesday, September 11, emergency services were called to Pennine Drive to reports of a 16-year-old male having been stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a non-life threatening wound to his thigh.

A 17-year-old male from Newton-le-Willows has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the first incident and section 18 wounding and attempted section 18 wounding in relation to the second.

A 17-year-old male from Liverpool has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the first incident and section 18 wounding, attempted section 18 wounding and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the second.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at South Sefton Youth Court this morning, Saturday, September 14.

