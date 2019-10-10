Two St Helens men among 13 charged over UK's biggest ever drugs racket

Two men from St Helens – among 13 arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the importation of cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth billions of pounds – have been charged with conspiracies to import class A and B drugs.



The thirteen men, aged between 24 and 59, were apprehended during dawn raids on Tuesday (October 8) across St Helens, London, Manchester, Stockport, Warrington, Bolton, Dewsbury, and Leeds.

Paul Green, 54, of Eccleston, St Helens and Andrew Reilly, 37, of Grange Park Road, St Helens were charged with conspiracy to import class A drugs and four counts of conspiracy to import class B drugs.

The other individuals charged are: Sohail Quereshi, Wood Crescent, White City, London; Mohammed Ovais of Bournlee Avenue, Burnage, Manchester; Ghazanfar Mahmood of Green Lane, Bolton; Ifthikar Hussain of Upland Grove, Leeds, West Yorkshire; Vojtech Dano of Vulcan Gardens, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire; Ivan Turtak of Vulcan Gardens, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire' Khaleed Vazeer of Westwood Avenue, Timperley, Manchester; Steven Martin of Chorley Old Road, Bolton; Mark Peers of Norbeck Close, Warrington; Paul Ruane of Bewsey Road, Warrington; Oliver Penter of Gladstone Street, Stockport.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, October 10).

The four men and two women from the Netherlands, who were arrested in April by the Dutch National Police on European Arrest Warrants, are currently awaiting extradition to the UK.