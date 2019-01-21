Two men jailed for Clock Face robbery

Two men have been jailed for a robbery at a shopping estate in Clock Face last June.



Officers were called to the car park at Four Acre Shopping Estate at 4am on June 30 following reports a man had been threatened by two men while withdrawing cash from an ATM.

He was told to hand over his car keys, mobile phone and cash while a sharp implement was pressed into his back. He was also told to get on the floor.

The offenders then drove away in his blue Ford Fiesta car, which was later found damaged and abandoned on Wigan Road, Billinge. Officers later recovered the vehicle and mobile phone and they were forensically examined.

After their images were circulated in the press, Kailum Hutchison, 18, of Warrington Road, Ince, in Greater Manchester and Hayden Rennie, 19, of Bowland Avenue, Sutton Manor were arrested and forensically linked to the car.

While the victim was not injured, he was left extremely shaken by the incident.

Hutchison later admitted robbery, while Rennie was convicted on January 14 following a trial.

Today in Liverpool Crown Court, Hutchison was jailed for three years and Rennie was jailed for three years, eight months.

Detective Constable Roy Waller said: "This was an extremely shocking incident for the victim and is clearly completely unacceptable.

“The behaviour of Hutchison and Rennie during this incident was abhorrent and our officers were determined to bring them to justice.

“We welcome the fact they will now spend a significant period of time behind bars and hope they reflect on the impact of their actions.

“Anyone using this level of threat and intimidation runs the risk not only of ruining their own life by being deprived of their liberty, but most importantly leaves their victim dealing with the emotional impact of the incident for the rest of their life.”