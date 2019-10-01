Two men in court after massive cannabis farm discovered in St Helens

Two men are in court today (Tuesday) after an enormous cannabis farm was discovered in St Helens.



Vilson Kotarja and Florian Sinaj, both of no fixed address, were set to appear at Liverpool Adult Remand Court.

Other news: St Helens Council freeze fees and charges for market traders



The two men,who are both 24, were charged with production of cannabis and remanded in custody ahead of their first appearance in front of the bench.

Police officers on routine patrol smelled cannabis at Islands Brow at around 9pm on Sunday September 29.

A total of 2,885 plants, giving an annual yield of around £10m, were then found inside an industrial unit.