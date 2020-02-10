Two men from St Helens arrested after scrambler bike collides with car

Police have arrested two men, both in their 20s from St Helens on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle following a road traffic collision on Travers Entry.



The incident happened at around 4:40pm on February 9 when two people riding a scrambler bike collided with a white Mercedes causing damage to the side of the car.

Both men made off from the scene, however were detained shortly after in a nearby garden.

The 21 year old and 25 year old were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment and later returned to custody.

The driver of the car also sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding people driving dangerously, should please call 101, contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously or DM @MerPolCC #OpTarget