Two men arrested in St Helens for drug offences

Police were in St Helens on Thursday (February 27) on the lookout for those involved in criminality as part of #OpTarget



Using both plain clothed and high visibility patrols they carried out three warrants at Tickle Avenue, Conroy Way and Catherine Way where two men, aged 20 and 23 were arrested for drugs offences.

Officers have also used tactics on the roads, checking cars are safe and roadworthy while also monitoring those acting suspiciously. This has currently resulted in another arrest of a male who was wanted on warrant.

Also as part of the day of action, officers were joined by the Mini Police who have conducted a line search and got involved in police dog training.