Two men arrested following discovery of drugs, cash and replica handgun

A 45-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows and a 26-year-old from Rainhill were arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply

At around 4.05pm officers were on patrol when they noticed two men acting suspiciously and signalled for the car to stop.

One suspect made off on foot and was detained shortly after with a suspected £6,000 of cash recovered near the scene.

A substantial amount of suspected cannabis and drug paraphernalia were found in the car, and a replica handgun was recovered after searching an address.

Brian Loughran, Acting Targeted Policing Inspector for St Helens, said “These arrests highlight that we will not tolerate drugs and firearms which cause fear and harm, and we will take action to make our communities a safer place to live.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about who is supplying or selling drugs in their area to contact us so we can take action.”

If you have any information on the possession of, storage or use of drugs and weapons in your community, please contact the social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.