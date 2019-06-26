Two men arrested and suspected drugs seized following stop check in St Helens

Two men have been arrested and suspected drugs and paraphernalia seized following a stop check in St Helens.



Officers from Merseyside Police spotted a Volvo on Crow Lane East in Earlestown with two occupants at around 5.25pm on Tuesday June 25 and suspected it was uninsured.

The car was stopped on Crow Lane West in Newton le Willows and a strong smell of cannabis identified.

Suspected cannabis and other items were seized and a further search yielded what is suspected to be cocaine.

A 20-year-old man from Ashton in Makerfield in Wigan was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

A 22-year-old of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled Class A drugs.

The two men were taken to a police station for questioning.

The vehicle was also confiscated for forensic analysis.

Anyone with information on suspected drug supply in their community can contact Merseyside Police by calling 101 or reporting information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.