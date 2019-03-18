Two men arrested after police seize drugs and cash

Two men have been arrested after police seized drugs and cash following an incident in Billinge.



Merseyside Police officers spotted a Suzuki Swift on Oakley Avenue and as they approached a man was seen running off.

Cannabis was found and the driver was drug tested.

They then caught the man who had tried to flee and he also had a large quantity of the drug on him.

Police said a 21-year-old man from Billinge had been detained on suspicion of drug driving and possession with intent to supply cannabis while an 18-year-old man from the same area was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Both men have now been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Merseyside Police said it would continue to act against the scourge of illegal drugs on the streets.

Community Policing Sergeant Kath Rackham said: "Our local officers do so much good work, acting on suspicious behaviour or as a response to your information and concerns.

"Keep coming forward and we'll take this positive action to make Billinge and all our communities safer."

Anyone wanting to speak to officers about suspicious activity in the neighbourhood can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers UK, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. The same numbers can be used to give Merseyside Police any information about this incident.