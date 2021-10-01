Two man charged with burglary offences across Merseyside

A burglary was reported at Sandstone Close, Rainhill

On Tuesday, September 28, three separate burglaries were reported on Woolton Road, Woolton, Sandstone Close, Rainhill and Turriff Road, Huyton between 7.30pm and 8.45pm.

At 10.20pm, following a joint investigation between Merseyside Police and Cheshire Police, Dean Loveridge, 34, of Pringle Street, Rochdale and John Reilly, 30, of Oil Street, Liverpool were arrested in Widnes on suspicion of burglary.

They have since been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.