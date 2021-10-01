Two man charged with burglary offences across Merseyside
We have charged two men with burglary offences across Merseyside including Rainhill.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:51 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:52 pm
On Tuesday, September 28, three separate burglaries were reported on Woolton Road, Woolton, Sandstone Close, Rainhill and Turriff Road, Huyton between 7.30pm and 8.45pm.
At 10.20pm, following a joint investigation between Merseyside Police and Cheshire Police, Dean Loveridge, 34, of Pringle Street, Rochdale and John Reilly, 30, of Oil Street, Liverpool were arrested in Widnes on suspicion of burglary.
They have since been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.
Both menwere remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court.