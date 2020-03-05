Two arrests following knifepoint robbery of teenager in St Helens

Detectives and response officers investigating the robbery of a 16-year-old boy in St Helens on Monday (March 2) have arrested two males in connection with the incident.



An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, both from Liverpool, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have been taken to local police stations where they remain for questioning.

It was reported that at around 1.45pm on Monday, a 16 year-old boy was walking along a path between Main Avenue and Edge Road, when he was approached by two males in possession of a knife.

The males made threats before taking the victims coat, bag, cash, phone and watch.

Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said "We would like to repeat our appeal for a male witness who we believe walked past at the time of the incident on Monday and could have been approached by the offenders.

"If this male could make contact we would like to speak to him as a priority, as we believe he could greatly assist the investigation."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 20000134690 or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.