Two arrested on suspicion of arson after attempt to set house ablaze

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following an attempt to set a house on fire.

Police were called to the property after a bottle containing highly-flammable liquid was placed near it.

The house, on Linear View in Newton-le-Willows, was on fire for a short time but fortunately there was only superficial damage caused and no-one was injured.

Two men, aged 16 and 19, were arrested a short time after police were called to the scene at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

They were taken to a police station for questioning and have since been released under investigation.

CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing and detectives want anyone with information to come forward.

DI Jackie Guinness from Merseyside Police said: "This was a reckless act and the consequences could have easily been catastrophic.

"We are continuing to appeal for information as we believe a large group of youths were in area at the time and I would ask anyone who saw or heard any suspicious behaviour to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the Linear View area, please let us know as it may assist us in our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 19100213370, or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.