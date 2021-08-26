Two arrested in connection with St Helens town centre robbery

Detectives have arrested two males on suspicion of robbery following an incident in St Helens town centre last month

At around 7.30pm on Saturday, July 10, a 15-year-old boy and his friend were sat in Church Square when they were approached by males on pushbikes.

One of the suspects made threats towards the victims while in possession of a bike seat and stole his phone before making off.

Following CCTV and other enquiries, two males have now been arrested on suspicion of robbery and were taken into custody for questioning.

A 17-year-old male from Stoneycroft and a 19-year-old male from Haydock have been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vaughan said: “We are pleased that two people have been arrested on suspicious of this offence, and our investigation continues.

“If you witnessed the incident and have yet to come forward, do so and we will keep taking positive action to target those we suspect are responsible for all such offences.”

If you have any information on robbery or other crime in your area, please contact police directly via @MerPolCC on Twitter, 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, or by calling 101.