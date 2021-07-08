Two arrested and imitation firearm and drugs seized in St Helens

The imitation firearm found following a stop-search in St Helens

At around 11.15pm, patrols on Tennis Street carried out a traffic stop on an Audi seen at speed in the area. The driver was detained and following a search of the vehicle, cannabis and an imitation firearm were found and seized.

A 26-year-old man from Dentons Green was arrested on suspicion of drink driving; drug driving; failing to provide a specimen; possession of cannabis; and possession of an imitation firearm in a public place.

A 23-year-old woman from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and obstructing police. Both were taken to police stations for questioning.

St Helens Targeted Team Inspector Rob Budden said: “Imitation or not, such weapons have the capacity to cause fear and harm and we’re pleased to have removed it. Every weapon we seize makes communities safer and both of those people arrested will now be subject of an investigation.

“We are totally committed to taking weapons off our streets and, rest assured, if you tell us about any suspected storage, possession or use of firearms or other weapons, we will take action and put those responsible before the courts.”