Two arrested and drugs seized following stop check in St Helens

Some of the drugs seized

At around 9.40am, St Helens Targeted Team officers on patrol on Provident Street sighted a Ford Focus in suspicious circumstances. The car and its occupants were subject to a search and a bag containing around 160 rocks of suspected crack cocaine and 40 rocks of heroin. Two men were detained.

A 52-year-old man from Huyton and a 41-year-old man from Anfield were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and taken to a police station for questioning. They remain under investigation pending further enquiries.

St Helens Targeted Team Inspector Rob Budden said: “This was smart police work which has removed from circulation a significant quantity of drugs, which would have spread misery in our community.

“As well as patrols on the streets, information from those who live nearby is vital to building a picture of notable locations, seizing drugs and arresting suspects, so come forward with anything similar and we will take action.”

If you suspect that drugs are being stored or supplied in your community, pass information via the police social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre'. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.