Two arrested after one of region's largest-ever cannabis farms found in St Helens

Two people have been arrested after one of the largest-ever cannabis farms found growing on Merseyside was discovered in St Helens.



The vast criminal enterprise made up of 2,885 plants, which it is thought had an annual yield of around £10m, was located in an industrial unit at Islands Brow.

Part of the enormous cannabis farm found in St Helens

Officers from Merseyside Police on routine patrol made the shocking discovery at around 9pm on Sunday September 29 after noticing a smell of cannabis in the area.

Growing equipment was also located and Scottish Power have attended to make the area safe.

Two men, both aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and taken to a police station to be questioned.

Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said: “This property contained a huge number of cannabis plants which we have now successfully prevented from being sold on our streets. We are now investigating the incident and would urge anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity around the unit recently and has any information to get in please get in touch.

“Cannabis growth can cause serious harm in our communities. Nobody wants to live next door to a property containing a cannabis farm and we would ask that if you believe someone is using a property for this purpose, please tell us so we can take positive action and find those responsible for setting them up.

"Our communities can help us stop these groups, who are only interested in making money, from turning houses and businesses into potential death traps.”

Following the seizure of the enormous cannabis farm Merseyside Police is reminding residents of ways to spot cannabis is being cultivated.

These include: strange smells and sounds; frequent and varied visitors to a property, often at unusual times; gardening equipment being taken into a property, such as plant pots, fertiliser, fans and industrial lighting; windows sealed and covered or curtains permanently closed; heat from an adjoining property or birds gathering on a roof in cold weather.

The force says that while individually these activities may seem commonplace, together they may indicate something more serious.

Anyone with information about the Islands Brow cannabis farm is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via its online form at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information