Two arrested after 'domestic incident' in Haydock

A man and a woman have been arrested after a 'domestic incident' in Haydock in which two people were injured.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital with head injuries after the incident at Orchard Court, Clipsley Lane, at around 1.20pm on Saturday afternoon.

A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds and has undergone surgery.

A woman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of a Section 18 assault and, this afternoon, a man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Merseyside Police said: "The injured male, who has suffered stab wounds has undergone surgery.

"The injuries to both parties are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

"Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have information which could help them with their inquiries to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 0443 of 5 January 2019. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.