Travel agent murder: St Helens man charged

A St Helens man will appear before magistrates tomorrow accused of the murder of a travel agent in Southport.



Andrew Burke, 30, of Vincent Street, will appear in court at South Sefton, charged in connection with the killing of mother-of-one Cassie Hayes at a branch of Tui, at around 1.25pm on Saturday.

Police have confirmed that a Home Office post-mortem examination showed that Ms Hayes, 28, died as the result of blood loss from a wound to the throat and shock. She was said to have died after having her throat cut.

Tonight her partner, Laura Williams, issued a statement paying tribute to Ms Hayes, who lived in the Southport area.

She said: "Cassie is my partner and words will not explain my sorrow and loss.

"She is the most amazing, gorgeous, selfless and strong person I know. She is my future wife and my forever."

The family of Ms Hayes added in a statement: "Our whole lives have been shattered. This has torn our hearts from our bodies.

"Cassie was an amazing, kind human being who would do anything for anyone.

"She doted on all her family and our loss is beyond calculation."

Her former partner Leah McDonald also said on Facebook: "This girl was and has been my absolute world from the first moment we met on the 4th July 2007 till this very day.

"We had are fall outs, our ups and downs but I can tell you now despite all that we absolutely loved each other and out of all the people in the world I could not of picked a better mammy for our child.

"She's just a gem, my best mate, Even when we split she was there for me ... this girl has been my rock and the most amazing mammy."

The couple had a daughter together, called Ruby. Ms Hayes was originally from the Alnwick area of Northumberland.

An online community of travel industry professionals, Travel Gossip, has so far raised more than £4,000 for her, through the GoFundMe site.