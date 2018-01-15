Travel agent murder: St Helens man appears in court

A St Helens man has appeared in court accused of murdering a travel agent at her workplace.



Cassie Hayes, 28, died in hospital from a wound to her throat inflicted on Saturday afternoon at the Tui branch in Southport town centre, where she was assistant manager

Andrew Burke, 30, of Vincent Street, St Helens, appeared before a domestic violence court at Liverpool, charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon - a black-handled knife - in a public place.

Burke, wearing a grey T-shirt and with facial hair and tattoos showing on his left arm, spoke to confirm his name, age and address.

Half a dozen members of Ms Hayes' family, who was originally from Alnwick, Northumberland, were in court for the short hearing.

No bail application was made and Recorder of Liverpool Judge Clement Goldstone QC remanded Burke in custody until February 19, when he is expected to enter a plea. A provisional trial date was set for July 2.

A post-mortem examination showed Ms Hayes' cause of death was shock and haemorrhaging as a result of the wound.