Three year Criminal Behaviour Order for St Helens man

John Corrigan

The CBO was issued in relation to 22-year-old John Corrigan from the Parr area of St Helens, at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

Officers from the Community Policing Team at St Helens submitted the CBO application, citing several convictions for theft from and interference with motor vehicles in St Helens over a 12-month period.

The order will prevent Corrigan from entering an area of St Helens bounded by and including Newton Road, Ashtons Green Drive, Fleet Lane, Graville Street, Cornwall Street, Watery Lane, Burton Wood Moss to Parr Flats and crossing Broad Lane to Newton Road.

Other prohibitions for Corrigan are as follows – in the county of Merseyside, he must not:

Engage in conduct causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person, or incite others to engage in such conduct. For the purposes of this order any other person also includes Police Officers and Police Community Support Officers whether in uniform or non-uniform attire.

Touch or enter any motor vehicle that does not belong to him, without the permission of the owner/user (except as a fare paying passenger in a public service vehicle or a registered taxi).

Enter the grounds of any private property except with the permission of the owner, occupant, or tenant. Grounds of private property to include but not limited to front/rear gardens, driveways, pathways, premises, sheds or outbuildings.

Speaking after the order was issued, Sergeant Andy Lester of the Community Policing Team said: "Criminal Behaviour Orders continue to be an extremely effective tool and our successful application for the CBO against Corrigan shows our commitment to dealing robustly with repeat offenders who have a negative impact on the community.

"Should Corrigan breach the conditions of this order, he will be returned to court and may be jailed.”