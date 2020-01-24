Three teenagers charged with attempted murder after shooting incident

A trio of teenaged boys have been charged with attempted murder after a 17-year-old was shot earlier this week.



Merseyside Police said that the three males have today, Friday 24th January, been charged with attempted murder following an injury shooting in Prescot.



A 17-year-old male was shot in the abdomen in Station Road on the afternoon of Monday 20th January and continues to be treated in hospital.



This afternoon the police have charged a 14-year-old male from Prescot, a 15-year-old male from Huyton and a 16-year-old male from Huyton with Attempted Murder, Section 18 Assault, Possession of Firearm and Possession of a bladed article.



A 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from Dovecot, have been released on conditional bail.



The three males will appear in court tomorrow, Saturday 25th January.



Detective Inspector Sabi Kaur from the Firearms Investigation Team said: “I want the people responsible for firearms discharges in Merseyside to know that there is no place to hide. We will come and find you.



“Guns have the potential to blight areas and cause fear and concern for the law-abiding families living in our communities - but we will not let them.



“I want our communities to know that we will do everything in our power to bring criminals to justice and we will act on local intelligence to build pictures of offenders, monitor their movements and disrupt their illegal activities.



“With the support and help of the public I really believe that we can make a difference.”



Anyone with information on gun crime or where guns are being stored can contact Merseyside Police directly via @MerPolCC, by calling 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously with reference 20000043257.