Three teenagers bailed following bonfire night stabbing in St Helens

Three males arrested following a stabbing on Tuesday (November 5) in St Helens have been released on conditional bail.



Police were called to Marshalls Cross Road shortly after 7.30pm to reports of an altercation on the grass verge by the roadway.

A 17-year-old male was treated by ambulance staff for stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged form hospital.

A 17-year-old male from Newton-le-Willows was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and affray, a 17-year-old male from Warrington was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and a 17-year-old male from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of affray. All three males have been released on conditional bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100646631 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.