Three more arrested over Manchester nightclub attack on St Helens RL starlet

A total of seven people have now been arrested in connection with a brawl outside a Manchester nightclub which left a young rugby league star seriously hurt.

An investigation was immediately launched following the incident outside Factory nightclub on Princess Street on December 2, which saw Joe Sharratt, 18, hospitalised with a bleed on the brain.

Following extensive enquiries, Greater Manchester Police officers arrested seven men over the weekend and interviewed a 48-year-old woman under caution.

Four of the men – aged 20, 27, 39 and 40 – who were arrested on Friday, December 14, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of violent disorder and section 47 assault. He has also been bailed pending further enquiries.

Two men – aged 23 and 29 – were arrested today (Monday) on suspicion of violent disorder and section 47 assault. They remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Geoffrey Machent, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: “We are progressing with our investigation and are continuing to follow several lines of enquiry to ensure that those responsible for this horrendous incident are brought to justice.

“We have now interviewed a total of eight people as part of our enquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage and witness statements.

“I would continue to urge anyone that witnessed this disturbing assault to get in touch as soon as possible, even the smallest piece of information could really assist with our enquiries.”

Joe, a Saints Academy player, was initially hospitalised with serious head injuries following the incident. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 3221 quoting reference number 396 of 02/12/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.