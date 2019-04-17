Thieves break into St Helens shop to steal cigarettes and cash

Detectives have launched an investigation after a shop in St Helens was burgled.



Patrols were called to the Co-op store in Chain Lane around 10.25pm on Monday, April 15, after reports the premises had been broken into.

Police appeal after Co-op burglary

On arrival, officers found that a side shutter had been damaged, a door forced and a ceiling panel pulled down, there were cigarettes and smashed bottles strewn all over the floor and a quantity of cash was taken from the ATM.

The offenders caused significant damage inside the store.

The shop was searched by police but the offenders had left the scene.

They are believed to have stolen a quantity of cigarettes however at this early stage the full extent of what has been taken is not known.

A full forensic search by crime scene investigators is taking place this morning. Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area and obtaining CCTV.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area last night or during the early hours is asked to contact @MerPolCC, quoting reference 19100181014 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.