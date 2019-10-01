These are the people wanted by police in St Helens

Police have released images of a number of wanted people from St Helens and the surrounding areas.



This week, Merseyside Police officers will be carrying out ‘Operation Avia’, aimed at tracing wanted people suspected of being involved in crime in the area.

Police say that the operation, whilst aiming to reduce the number of offenders on the streets, will ultimately make Merseyside a "safer place to live, work and visit".

Detective Sergeant Steven Byrom from East Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit said: “We all have the right to feel safe in our homes and places of work and that’s why we need your help to track down these wanted faces.

“It’s also crucial that we speak out and support one another as often victims of crime can find themselves suffering in silence with little knowledge of how they can get help or guidance. I hope this operation gives the public the confidence to report incidents to us, knowing we’ll investigate, offer support and bring offenders to justice regardless of the crime committed.

“I’d also like to assure all those who are wanted or involved in criminal behaviour, that when we do find you, you’ll be brought into custody, put before the courts and could end up back in prison.”

Some of the wanted people are:

Lewis Finney, 47, from St Helens – Wanted on suspicion of harassment

Christopher Gaskin, 28, from St Helens – Wanted for breaching his court order

Sam Mckinney, 26, from Newton-Le-Willows – Wanted on suspicion of harassment

Michael Thompson, 25, from Whiston – Wanted for breaching his court order

Declan Lyne, 20, from Newton-Le-Willows – Wanted on suspicion of controlling & coercive behaviour and on suspicion of an assault and criminal damage

Lewis Gerrard, 37, from Huyton – Wanted on suspicion of a public order offence

Anthony Reilly, 22, from Liverpool – Wanted on suspicion of domestic abuse related offences

John Hughes, 25, from Rhyl – Wanted on suspicion of assault

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the above people or others suspected of committing crime across Merseyside is asked to contact us via twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook: Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously.