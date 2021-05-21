Teenagers hoping to join the police urged to apply for 'amazing opportunity' of becoming a cadet

Around 100 cadets join the force each year

Merseyside Police is on the hunt for new cadets to join the force.

The cadet programme is 18 months long and looks for 16 to 18 year olds to sign up on a volunteer basis.

The scheme will provide an opportunity to experience first-hand what working alongside police officers is really like.

Sgt Keith Burke said: “This is an amazing opportunity for any young person living in Merseyside that has ever considered working for the force one day.

“We provide the cadets with a practical understanding of the police service, encouraging them to meet like-minded people and support their local communities.

“The scheme is usually 12 months, however due to Covid, we have extended this year’s intake to 18 months.

“This opportunity doesn’t come around often, so if you are up for the challenge, want to experience something different or are interested in joining us in the future, please apply."

Cadets will also be able to work alongside officers to provide a high visibility-style of neighbourhood policing to major events, work with partners on charity initiatives and add valuable skills to their CV.

They can expect to be based within a variety of teams including the firearms department, forensic team and contact centre, as well as getting to grips on public order training and taking part in team-building exercises.

The deadline for applications has now been extended to May 28, with the scheme due to start in October.

Usually the force takes on 100 cadets per year, though last year's training did not go ahead due to the pandemic.