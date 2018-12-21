Teenager who drove while drunk loses job and licence

A teenager has lost his job after crashing his car into a kerb while drink-driving, a court heard.



Alexander Prescott, 19, relied on his car for work, but his “foolish decision” led to him losing that job as well as a “lucrative” contract with another firm.



Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told an off-duty police officer went to investigate after hearing a noise that sounded like an engine revving on the two-mile stretch on Winstanley Road, in Orrell, on December 1.



He looked out of a window and saw a red Volkswagen Polo being driven along the road, before Prescott got out of the damaged vehicle and attempted to push it.



Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said the driver and passenger ran away, before returning and being met by the police officer.



Prescott told him he owned the car and had hit a lamp post, the court heard.



The man identified himself as an off-duty police officer, took the car keys and called the police.



Prescott, of Hillside Close, Billinge, failed a breath test, with a reading of 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mgs.



He pleaded guilty to driving while over the alcohol limit.



Kathryn Lloyd, defending, said Prescott had planned to leave his car at a pub and walk to the next one, but changed his mind.



She said: “He went to leave the first pub and made a foolish decision that he could drive. He has collided with a kerb which then caused his car to lose control and he has caused damage to his own vehicle. Thankfully there was no damage to anything else.”



She said he did not know why he said he had hit a lamp post instead of the kerb and there was no evidence of other damage.



Ms Lloyd said Prescott had been in full-time employment, but had lost both his job and a job offer due to the loss of his driving licence.





“He really has punished himself by putting himself back in the job market,” she said.



Magistrates imposed a 22-month driving ban, which can be reduced by 22 weeks if Prescott completes a rehabilitation course.





He must also pay a £120 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.