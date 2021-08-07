Teenager sentenced for violent Thatto Heath robbery

18-year-old Zaine Hylton pleaded guilty to a robbery in St Helens

Hylton, from Manchester, was sentenced to 18-months imprisonment following the incident in Thatto Health in February of this year, where his 16-year-old victim had his mobile phone and cash taken and was threatened with a knife.

Detective Constable Claire McLoughin said: “Robbery, especially where violence is threatened or involved, can have a serious effect on victims and I hope the sentence gives the 16-year-old victim in this case, some sense of justice being served.

“This sentence should send out a message to anyone involved in this type of criminality, that we will do everything in our power to put you before the courts.

"I also hope the offenders in this case understand the impact of their actions, make use of the rehabilitation services available and are able to change their ways.”