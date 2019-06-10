Teenager jailed for five years for knifepoint robbery at St Helens flat

A teenage thug who got into a flat in St Helens and demanded cash while wielding a large knife has been put behind bars.



Jordan Slevin, 19, was given five years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court for the terrifying incident which happened at an address in Providence Court.

Jordan Slevin

A 52-year-old man was visiting a friend at the flats on Wednesday May 8 when Slevin turned up and made his threats and demands, with the victim handing over a quantity of money.

Slevin was arrested and a search of his flat, which was also in Providence Court uncovered a quantity of cash, cannabis and a Rambo-style knife.

He has now been put in jail after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of cannabis when he appeared before a crown court judge.

Welcoming the sentencing, detective inspector Steve Ball from Merseyside Police said: “I am pleased with how quickly we were able to detain Slevin and bring this matter to court.

“Slevin initially denied the robbery but later changed his plea and was sentenced to five years.

“Although the victim in this matter was not physically hurt he was left shaken by his ordeal. I hope that knowing Slevin will be behind bars for a considerable amount of time will allow him to recover from his ordeal."