Teenager charged with possession of kitchen knife and cannabis

A 17-year-old male from St Helens has been charged following his arrest in the town centre on on Saturday (February 16).

An officer on patrol in Church Square sighted three males in St Helens bus station acting suspiciously.

One was detained and a kitchen knife, cannabis and a small hammer were found following a search.

The 17-year-old, from Sutton Leach, was charged with possession of a blade in a public place and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

He was released on bail to appear at Liverpool Youth Court on March 5, 2019.